Passenger Hurt in Highway 1 Crash Dies of Injuries

A passenger who was critically injured last week in a head head-on collision on Highway 1 south of Lompoc has died of his injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

Ricky Santos, 18, of Lompoc, a former Santa Ynez Valley Union High School student who was attending Santa Barbara City College, passed away Tuesday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Kelly Hoover, a coroner's spokeswoman.

The collision, involving a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a Honda Civic, occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Jan. 30 on Highway 1 north of Jalama Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mirella Hernandez of Lompoc, who was driving the Civic, was declared dead at the scene, CHP Officer John Ortega said.

Hernandez was northbound on Highway 1 at an unknown speed when, for unknown reasons, she drove across the double yellow line and slammed into the PT Cruiser, which was driven by Karla Santos, 25, of Lompoc, Ortega said.

Karla Santos, who also suffered major injuries in the crash, remained at Cottage Hospital on Thursday.

Highway 1 was closed for about five hours after the crash, Ortega said.

A benefit fund for the Santos family has been established at local branches of Rabobank.

Services information for Santos was pending.

