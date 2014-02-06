Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Passenger Hurt in Highway 1 Crash Dies of Injuries

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 6, 2014 | 11:35 a.m.

A passenger who was critically injured last week in a head head-on collision on Highway 1 south of Lompoc has died of his injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

Ricky Santos, 18, of Lompoc, a former Santa Ynez Valley Union High School student who was attending Santa Barbara City College, passed away Tuesday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Kelly Hoover, a coroner's spokeswoman.

The collision, involving a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a Honda Civic, occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Jan. 30 on Highway 1 north of Jalama Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mirella Hernandez of Lompoc, who was driving the Civic, was declared dead at the scene, CHP Officer John Ortega said.

Hernandez was northbound on Highway 1 at an unknown speed when, for unknown reasons, she drove across the double yellow line and slammed into the PT Cruiser, which was driven by Karla Santos, 25, of Lompoc, Ortega said.

Karla Santos, who also suffered major injuries in the crash, remained at Cottage Hospital on Thursday.

Highway 1 was closed for about five hours after the crash, Ortega said.

A benefit fund for the Santos family has been established at local branches of Rabobank.

Services information for Santos was pending.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 