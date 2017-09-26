Passing Breakdowns Hurt Cate in Loss to Grace Brethren

Girls Volleyball

Cate had trouble handling the tough serving of Grace Brethren and lost a Frontier League girls volleyball match Tuesday night, 25-19, 25-10, 25-14.

"Our passing was a little off due to the explosive serving of Grace," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "We passed a 1.32 (out of 3.0), which made it tough to get anything going."

Hailey Panzer had nine kills and Maya Blattberg tallied seven to lead the Cate attack.

Novak praised the defense of Grace Blankenhorn and Julia McCaw for keeping plays alive.

Cate falls to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in league.

