Passing Lane Project on S.R. 246 Continues

A traffic safety project to construct passing lanes in both directions on State Route 246 near Lompoc from Cebada Canyon Road to Hapgood Road (East) will continue on Monday, April 2.

The work will consist of a realignment of two-way traffic onto a section of the new roadway to allow for final striping to occur.

Motorists will encounter lane closures with one-way reversing traffic control 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays.

There also will be lane closures during the overnight hours 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday-Thursday, with delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

Contractor for this $14.9 million project is Papich Construction of Pismo Beach. This project is fully funded by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Measure A program. It’s scheduled to be complete this spring.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit the District 5 website http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.