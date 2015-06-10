Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Passing Lanes Project on Highway 246 Near Lompoc Scheduled to Begin Monday

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | June 10, 2015 | 10:00 a.m.

lane project
Map of Highway 246 Passing Lanes Project. (Caltrans map)

A project to construct passing lanes in both directions on Highway 246 near Lompoc from Cebada Canyon Road to Hapgood Road (East) will begin on Monday, June 15.

This project will improve mobility along this segment of Highway 246 by reducing congestion caused by the lack of passing opportunities.

Traffic studies show that motorists find themselves behind slower moving traffic 65 percent of the time during peak travel times.

Much of the construction is expected to take place behind a protective barrier, minimizing delays for motorists.

Bicyclists will be able to ride through this area along the side of the highway. All local businesses will remain open and access will be maintained for local residents. The California Highway Patrol will ensure a safe condition for motorists and highway workers.

The contractor for this $14.9 million project is Papich Construction of Pismo Beach. This project is full funded by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Measure A Program. This project is expected to be completed in early 2017.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.

 

