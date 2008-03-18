Passing, Power Fuel Royals’ Sweep of Oxnard

A combination of consistent passing and powerful outside hitting was the right recipe for the San Marcos boys’ volleyball team Tuesday night as the Royals beat Oxnard in three games, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-20.

San Marcos junior Andrew Grimes had a field day from the outside hitter position, finishing with 23 kills and three blocks. Oxnard kept the match close in each game but mustered few answers for Grimes, who used an arsenal of heavy swings and off-speed shots on his way to a piping-hot .414-hitting percentage for the match.

Game two saw the Royals tied 21-21 with a Yellow Jackets squad that showed bursts of scrappy defense and steady passing. But San Marcos produced when it needed to, using a 4-1 run to conclude the game.

The Royals’ middle hitters, David Bastonski (seven kills) and Jonathan Newton (four kills) were also effective, combining to hit .450 with just two errors.

With the win, San Marcos improves to 4-3 overall. The Royals are back in action Thursday, opening Channel League play at Dos Pueblos.

The San Marcos JV squad also prevailed Tuesday (25-17, 23-25 and 15-11), benefiting from strong performances from freshman Christian Mkpado (five kills) and sophomore Caleb Ibsen (four kills). From the service line, the Royals JV were nearly flawless, missing just three serves all match. In the decisive third game, setters Travis Nemerishin and John Redfield righted the ship to lead the Royals to a 15-11 finish. The JV team improves to 6-1 with the win.

In frosh/soph action, San Marcos lost a hard fought three-game match, 25-11, 24-26 and 12-15.

Seamus McKiernan coaches junior varsity volleyball at San Marcos High.