Passing Problems Cost SBCC in Loss at No. 2 Orange Coast

College Volleyball

SBCC struggled with its passing and dropped a three-set match against state second-ranked Orange Coast in men's volleyball on Wednesday. The scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.

"Unfortunately, are passing and defense were not at the level they had been at this season and didn’t give our offense a chance to compete with the No. 2-ranked team in the state," coach Jon Newton said. "That being said, Kyle had some great swings on the night for us."

Skinner had seen kills to lead the Vaqueros (6-3), middle Cameron Fry had three blocks and setter Adam Simonetti handed out 18 assists.

The Vaquerso play at Santiago Canyon on Friday and return home to face Grossmont on Saturday at noon.