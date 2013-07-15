Passion Pit to Make Santa Barbara Bowl Debut; Tickets On Sale Friday

Passion Pit will make their Santa Barbara Bowl debut at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with special guest The Joy Formidable. Tickets will go on sale starting at noon this Friday, July 19.

2012 was a monumental year for Passion Pit, with their sophomore album, Gossamer, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard’s Top 200 and yielding Passion Pit’s first top-five alternative single with “Take a Walk.”

Additionally, Passion Pit performed “Take a Walk” and debuted the band’s follow-up single, “Carried Away,” on Saturday Night Live last fall. With the momentum of a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden already under their belt, 2013 is looking to be another momentous year for Passion Pit.

The Joy Formidable will open for Passion Pit. Wolf’s Law is the second album from The Joy Formidable, and the follow-up to their breakthrough debut, The Big Roar, saw the band praised by the likes of The New York Times, SPIN and NME as one of the most exciting new United Kingdom bands to emerge in 2010.

Mixed by Andy Wallace and recorded by the band in Maine, North Wales and London, preview track “Wolf’s Law” and the recently released “Cholla” have already re-established the trio with NME suggesting that this album “could well see them become the next big British guitar band.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Passion Pit at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 26 with special guest The Joy Formidable.

Tickets range from $35 to $45, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. Call 800-745-3000 to charge by phone, or click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.