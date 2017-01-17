Pat Gaughen of Santa Maria, 1935-2017

Pat Gaughen, 81, of Santa Maria, California, passed away Jan. 12, 2017, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born May 31, 1935 near Rolette, North Dakota. After graduating, Patsy moved to Denver, Colorado, where she met her husband of 58 years, Mike Gaughen. They went on to have five children and traveled to many states across the country for Mike’s job before finally settling in Santa Maria in 1981.

Pat was a long-time member of the Santa Maria Country Club where she made many great friends. After Mike retired, they traveled the world together, and she was able to complete her beloved spoon collection. She enjoyed golfing, putting puzzles together, and watching the Denver Broncos with her family. She will be greatly missed.

Pat was loved deeply by her friends and family alike. She is preceded in death by her parents Gehart and Amy, brother Shelby Lund and her oldest daughter Lori.

Survivors include her husband Mike Gaughen; her sister Shirley Lund; brothers Dennis Lund and Kenneth Lund; her son Michael Gaughen (Jennifer); daughters Nancy Bell (George), Karen Gaughen and Judy Bryan (Jeff); and son-in-law, Rick Wanner.

Grandchildren include Ryan (Jennifer) Wanner, Jim Wanner, Gennavieve Wanner, Alex Bell, Katie Bell, Nick Bell, Collin Bryan, Corey Bryan, Glenn Sanchez; great granddaughters Julia Wanner, Victoria Wanner and Penelope Biolley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Santa Maria Country Club, 505 W Waller Lane. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

— Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.