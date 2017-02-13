Pat Jones CPA Named Annual Woman of Distinction

Local accountant Pat Jones was awarded the annual Woman of Distinction award at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Santa Barbara Associates, a professional women’s organization, it was announced by 2016 recipient Michele Jackman.

This award was established in 1999 to honor the life of Diana Myers, a Santa Barbara Associates charter member, and all the founders still living in order to honor their dedication to excellence, and service.

Jones was a principle in the firm Jones, Parent, & Wheeler and retired as a CPA in 2014. She has been an active Santa Barbara volunteer and currently serves on the boards of the University Club and Santa Barbara Associates and is on the advisory board of the Santa Barbara Village.

In addition, she has volunteered thousands of volunteer hours on the boards of Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara, Association of University Women, Santa Barbara Lawyers Foundation and American Society of American Accountants.

Jones is retired from her own CPA partnership of Parent, Wheeler, and Wheeler. During her career she mentored more than 20 candidates for their CPA certifications. A native of South Carolina, Jones holds a degree in accounting from Duke University, Durham, N.C.

The Santa Barbara Associates was founded in 1981 and been affiliated with the University Club of Santa Barbara since 1983. Membership in the Associates is by invitation only and includes some 200 members and 10 honorary members.

— Nikki Ayers for Santa Barbara Associates.