Pat Kistler Named to Goleta Valley Community Center Board

By Pat Kistler | May 8, 2018 | 11:02 a.m.
Goleta resident Pat Kistler was recently appointed to serve on the Goleta Valley Community Center Board. Kistler has lived in Goleta for 30 years, and previously worked for the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara City College and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

She earned a BA in communications and an MPA in public administration. Kistler is the principle owner of a local government consulting business, IBNKIST, Inc.

Her current volunteer history includes: chair of the Devereux California Advisory Board and serving as a Santa Barbara County Library Commission member, representing the city of Goleta.

Other volunteer members of the Goleta Valley Community Center Board are Brian Larinan, president; Patricia Fabing, vice president; Jean Blois, secretary; Kyle Richards, John Profant and Tony Vallejo.

Kistler said the goal of the center is to encourage and promote community activities and nonprofit organizations by providing low-cost meeting space and technical directional services.

For information about the center, call manager Jo Merit, 967-1237, any weekday.

— Pat Kistler.

 

