Pat Kistler Represents Carpinteria at U.S. Chamber of Commerce Conference

Pat Kistler, government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, attended the annual U.S. Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Conference in Chicago last week.

More than 200 chamber leaders and government relations professionals attended the sessions.

Kistler applied for and received a scholarship, which paid for her conference registration. The event was held at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel in Chicago.

Issues discussed at the conference included sessions regarding America's energy landscape (including fracking issues), prospects for governing and implications for the local business community, building a strong intersection with business and government that is a win-win for chambers and their members, and the future of the U.S. transportation infrastructure.

— Pat Kistler is the government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.