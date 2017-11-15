Pat Kistler to Lead Board at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Pat Kistler has been named the new chair of the Board of Advisors of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California. Dan Terry will serve as the incoming secretary.

Interim board chair, and long-time member, LaShon Kelley, will serve as the vice chair of the Advisory Board.

Kistler, who has her own business, IBNKIST, Inc., which specializes in government relations, was the government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce for eight years. She has been an active volunteer in the community.

She was recently appointed by the Goleta City Council to serve as a volunteer member of the County of Santa Barbara Library Commission. She worked as a volunteer for the Santa Barbara Area Special Olympics in the 1990s.

Kistler has served president of the Santa Barbara and Ventura County Chambers of Commerce Alliance Board; president of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria; and chair of the Carpinteria First Committee.



“Working on this advisory board is a dream come true for me, as I have a grandson with a developmental difference,” Kistler said.

“Although he receives services in the Orange County area, I am dedicated to help those with disabilities that come to Devereux for their care, and quality of life issues.”



Terry has a 50-year interest in special needs issues as both his brother and sister were born deaf. He is a 38-year resident of the Goleta community and is a member of California Bar Association.

Terry has been a volunteer for American Youth Soccer Organization, as a referee and coach for several years. He is the current president of the Foundation for Girsh Park.

“We are extraordinarily lucky to have these highly skilled and involved community members share their knowledge and experience with us and lead us in attaining the goals of the advisory board,” said Amy Evans, executive director of Advanced Behavioral Health.

Devereux California provides a continuum of care for adults (ages 18 through lifespan) with diagnoses such as autism spectrum disorder, intellectual and developmental disabilities, emotional and/or behavioral differences, and other cognitive differences.

The organization offers residential and day treatment programs, community-based group homes, supported living services, respite care, and an adult day program in Santa Barbara County.

— Wendy Cooper for Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California.







