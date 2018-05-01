Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Pat Toppel Named to Board of Directors for Music Academy of the West

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | January 19, 2015 | 10:25 a.m.

Toppel
Pat Toppel

Pat Toppel, a philanthropist who has championed an array of youth, education, arts and community betterment programs, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

Her three-year term began Jan. 1.

Born in Florida, Toppel earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at the University of Miami. She is a senior member of the UM Board of Trustees, and together with her late-husband, Harold, provided lead funding for the Harold and Patricia Toppel Career Center at the university and endowed a chair in pediatric oncology/hematology at UM’s Miller School of Medicine.

A managing partner in the real estate development firm Toppel Partners, she also serves as chairman of the Toppel Family Foundation, which has supported numerous charitable causes over 35 years.

Toppel served on the board of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties for 10 years and is on the Board of Friends of the Lynn University Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton, Fla.

“I consider this appointment a great honor, and very much look forward to serving on the Music Academy board,” Toppel said.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

