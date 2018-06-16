Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:16 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

PATH Santa Barbara’s Making It Home Tour Highlights Meaning of Home, Community

Jodi and Johnny Goldberg, who lost their home in the Montecito disaster, turn around their new residence to serve as one of the featured stops

PATH home tour

PATH Santa Barbara CEO Joel Roberts, left, with Carol Fox, PATH founder Claire Orr and 34-year board member Ron Fox at the second annual Making It Home Tour. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

PATH regional director Tessa Madden Storms with J.B. Bowlin, Santa Barbara event chairman and associate director of development and volunteers. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

From left, Elaine Gale, homeowner Simon Raab, Roc Lowry, Spunky the dog and homeowner Diana Raab. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

The pool and view from a second-floor balcony at the Raab home. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

Guests enjoy Kin and Soran Kieler’s living room in their Hot Springs Road home. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

The lap pool at the estate of Soren and Kim Kieler. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

PATH's Brigid Kelly gives an informative talk about the organization's mission and service while aboard one of the trollies. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

PATH staff members LaKeishia Childers, left, and Sarah Kolish at the check-in table. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

PATH home tour

Tamara Skov and Jeannine Glockler get ready to board a trolley for the PATH home tour. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Kitchen

One of the kitchens on the PATH home tour. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Flowers

A floral arrangement is among the many Asian items at the Kieler home. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | June 16, 2018 | 9:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara community members celebrated the true meaning of home and community at the second annual Making It Home Tour for the PATH organization.

More than 250 guests were treated to guided tours of four area luxury homes, transported in bright red Santa Barbara trollies. At each trolley stop, guests enjoyed food and beverage pairings prepared by talented chefs and restaurants.

“Everyone is concerned about the homeless in Santa Barbara, but PATH is actually doing something about it,” said Meg Burnham, a sponsor and homeowner from last year’s tour.

“The Making It Home Tour is a fun way for everyone in town to show their support.”

The event would not be possible without the generous donation of the 2018 homes by Diana and Simon Raab, Jodi and Johnny Goldberg, Bitsy and Denny Bacon, and Kin and Soran Kieler.

The Goldbergs donated their home, affectionately called “Shangri-La,” for the inaugural 2017 PATH Home Tour; however, their house was destroyed in the deadly Jan. 9 flash flooding and debris flows in Montecito. So they donated their current home this year as a tour stop and as the venue of the concluding reception.

The family not only found a new place after losing everything, but they fully decorated the space within a matter of months.

“The loss of our home was a sobering moment where we were faced with the trauma of not knowing where we would call home,” the Goldbergs said.

“We were so supported by this incredible community, which has made us feel loved, safe and secure. We believe everyone should feel this same sense of security, which is why we are so happy to be part of this event.”

At the concluding reception, attendees enjoyed music, raffles and a variety of upscale food and libations prepared by chef Eddie Robertson and the staff of the Wildcat Lounge.

Sponsors, including three sponsored trolleys, were Boone Graphics, MarBorg Industries, 805 Living, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Hayes Commercial Group and Brian McTeague.

PATH home tour
The lap pool at the estate of Soren and Kim Kieler. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

“Santa Barbara and California are in the midst of a homelessness crisis,” PATH regional director Tessa Madden Storms told Noozhawk. “It will take the efforts of everyone — elected officials, the nonprofit sector, philanthropists and the community — to solve it.

“We are happy that this fundraising event sold out for the second year in a row and enjoyed 25 percent increased attendance. The grand finale reception raised another $11,000 in raffle sales, which contributed to the $55,000 total raised for PATH and to get homeless people into permanent housing.”

PATH Santa Barbara works to address and end homelessness for individuals throughout Santa Barbara County. The interim housing facility at the former Casa Esperanza on the Lower Eastside is dedicated to helping homeless individuals access the services they need to improve their health, increase their income and make the transition into stable housing, all under one roof.

In the past 2½ years, PATH Santa Barbara has provided shelter to more than 1,600 clients, secured employment or increased income for more than 300 individuals, and helped 250 homeless neighbors move off the streets and into permanent homes.

Click here for more information about PATH Santa Barbara, or contact Tessa Madden Storms at 316.806.4771 or [email protected], or JB Bowlin at 805.979.8710. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

