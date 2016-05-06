Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
How to Get Started on the Path to a Career in Nursing

Different levels of nursing require varying education routes but career offers a variety of opportunities

Most nursing jobs will require some sort of college degree. A nursing degree will consist of clinical sessions and online/on-­campus classes that show you how to work as a nurse.
By Green Shoot Media | May 6, 2016 | 11:20 p.m.

Becoming a nurse is a rigorous process. It involves several years of education and passing a state board exam. One of many upsides is that demand for nurses is high and continues to grow.

There are many different levels of nursing, and each has a different education requirement, so it is important to decide what kind nurse you want to be.

The different levels of nursing include registered nurse, nurse practitioner, licensed practical nurse and certified nursing assistant. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners require considerably more education.

Here are some steps to becoming a nurse:

Get an Education

Most nursing jobs will require some sort of college degree. Entry­-level positions for certified nursing assistants are sometimes available through on-­the-­job training, but anything beyond that will require an associate’s degree or higher. Becoming a nurse practitioner requires a master’s degree.

A nursing degree will consist of clinical sessions and online/on-­campus classes that show you how to work as a nurse. You will learn about medical terminology, patient care, medical equipment and much more. You may attend a community college or traditional university, depending on how far you need to go with your education.

Get Certified

Once you complete your career­-training program, you will need to take an exam to get certified in your profession. If you are trained to be a nursing assistant, you would soon become a certified nursing assistant (CNA). If you train to become a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse, you also will need to be certified. With all your credentials in place, you can begin looking for a job.

Continue Your Education

Your basic nursing degree may not be enough to sustain your career as a nurse. Nursing is the kind of profession that requires lifelong learning. Continuing to go to school and taking specialized classes can help you stay up to date on advances in the medical field and keep you competitive in the marketplace.

