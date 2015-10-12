Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:58 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
PathPoint and Villa Santa Barbara Recognized by Mayor Helene Schneider at Mayor’s Lunch

Jeffrey Harrison, Marlee King, David Noll, Mayor Helene Schneider, Mark Webb, Parker Anderson, Jack Norqual and Dee Duncan. Click to view larger
Jeffrey Harrison, Marlee King, David Noll, Mayor Helene Schneider, Mark Webb, Parker Anderson, Jack Norqual and Dee Duncan. (Aaron Bratkovics photo)
By Claire Blakey for PathPoint | October 12, 2015 | 6:19 p.m.

PathPoint participant Jeffrey Harrison and employer partner Villa Santa Barbara were honored by Mayor Schnieder yesterday morning at the 11th Annual Mayor’s Breakfast. 

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities. 

Villa Santa Barbara was honored with the Outstanding Effort Award. 

Marlee King from Villa Santa Barbara accepted the award saying “We get wonderful employees, our residents get wonderful service and we make productive citizens in the community."

PathPoint’s outstanding partnership with Villa Santa Barbara was commended at yesterday’s breakfast for their longevity and support to such a wonderful mission and cause.

Because of these PathPoint employment collaborations, participants like Jeffrey, who has been employed by Villa Santa Barbara for over 25 years, are able to live independent, full and rewarding lives.

Harrison loves his job at Villa Santa Barbara and because of his employment, he is able to live independently in a one-bedroom apartment, take the bus to work and enjoy a social life, including traveling with his family. 

This month highlights National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and having the support of Mayor Schneider in commending this work enables employment in Santa Barbara to continue. 

If you’d like more information about PathPoint or would like to partner in employing individuals with disabilities, please visit www.pathpoint.org.

— Claire Blakey is the communications manager at PathPoint.

 
