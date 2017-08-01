Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Harry Bruell is New PathPoint President/CEO

By Jeannie Barbieri-Low for PathPoint | August 1, 2017 | 2:45 p.m.
Harry Bruell Click to view larger
Harry Bruell

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization serving the human services sector, has named Harry Bruell as its new presiden/CEO. He succeeds Cynthia S. Burton, who is retiring after 30 years of service.

“The Board of Directors and I are very excited and pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Bruell as the new CEO of PathPoint,” said Gerald Pelton, PathPoint’s board chair.

“Harry, with 25 years of experience in leadership roles, brings to our organization a solid, compassionate, energetic and well-balanced approach,” Pelton said.

Since 2004, Bruell served as president/CEO of Conservation Legacy and worked in various leadership roles with service and conservation corps since 1991.

From 1994-2004, he worked with the National Association of Service and Conservation Corps (now The Corps Network) as COO and previously in other positions including vice president.

Bruell co-founded the National Public Lands Service Coalition and the Partnership for the 21st Century Conservation Service Corps (21CSC). In 2011, he was appointed by the Secretary of the Interior as chair of the 21CSC Federal Advisory Committee.

During Bruell's tenure, Conservation Legacy increased its annual revenue thirty-fold and started numerous new programs.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon Cindy’s amazing leadership and help steward the next chapter of PathPoint’s remarkable story,” said Bruell.

“I have a deep passion for PathPoint’s work and a personal understanding of some of the challenges faced by PathPoint’s clients and their families," he said.

"My wife and I lost our teenage daughter after she succumbed to a four-year battle with mental illness and took her own life," Bruell said.

"I left a long career with conservation corps to work directly on the issues that took our daughter from us and that impact millions of people across the country," he said.

"I’m excited to join PathPoint’s amazing team and do everything I can to help people with disabilities and other disadvantages to reach their fullest potential,” Bruell said.

— Jeannie Barbieri-Low for PathPoint.

 

