Gerald Pelton New Board Chairman at PathPoint

By Delaney Hiller for PathPoint | November 14, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

PathPoint announces the appointment of local business leader, Gerald “Jerry” Pelton, as its board chairman.

Pelton is a business professional with over 40 years of experience in industrial real-estate development and commercial real-estate brokerage. He brings a wealth of business, community experience and opportunities to PathPoint.

Gerald Pelton Click to view larger
Gerald Pelton (PathPoint)

As an award-winning business leader in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Pelton believes in PathPoint's mission of giving back and serving the community through programs, services and opportunities to improve the lives of people with disabilities and disadvantages.

"I feel honored to serve as chairman of the PathPoint Board of Directors,” Pelton said.

“I am truly impressed with the dedication and talents of Cindy Burton, CEO and Patty Enger, CFO and their staff's commitment to the excellent services that PathPoint provides to its clients and the Southern California community.

"I hope to contribute to PathPoint's success in fostering independence and community involvement among our members with disabilities and disadvantages," he said.

Pelton and his wife Pam are both graduates of California State University-Northridge.

PathPoint is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services to people with disabilities or disadvantages to help them reach their fullest potential. PathPoint provides expansive services which focus on employment, community access, residential, and behavioral health services.

These various services are offered in five Central Coast and Southern California counties: San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Kern. For more information visit www.pathpoint.org.

— Delaney Hiller for PathPoint.

 

