PathPoint Appoints Marielle DeFazio as Chief Operations Officer

Marielle DeFazio has been appointed as PathPoint’s first chief operations officer, effective Wednesday.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities. PathPoint celebrates the potential of over 2,100 people throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

As the nonprofit’s first COO, DeFazio joins the executive team and will concentrate on advising and supporting divisional operations in each of the six PathPoint divisions located throughout southern and central California, including behavioral health services.

DeFazio serves as state coordinator for Project SEARCH, and was previously vice president/director of operations of PathPoint’s Ventura and L.A. counties.

DeFazio joined PathPoint in 2005 and brings many years of nonprofit management, fiscal, evaluation, contracts, grant writing and organizational development experience in the areas of developmental disabilities, mental health, community development and youth empowerment.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from California State University-Northridge and an associate of arts degree in liberal studies from Ventura College. Her professional licenses/certifications include Ventura County Leadership Academy, alumni; Designated Subjects Teaching Credential; and certified victim advocate, Office of Criminal Justice Planning.

— Stephanie Boumediene is the vice president of development for PathPoint.