Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Appoints Marielle DeFazio as Chief Operations Officer

By Stephanie Boumediene for PathPoint | April 1, 2015 | 5:21 p.m.

Marielle DeFazio has been appointed as PathPoint’s first chief operations officer, effective Wednesday.

DeFazio
Marielle DeFazio

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities. PathPoint celebrates the potential of over 2,100 people throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

As the nonprofit’s first COO, DeFazio joins the executive team and will concentrate on advising and supporting divisional operations in each of the six PathPoint divisions located throughout southern and central California, including behavioral health services.

DeFazio serves as state coordinator for Project SEARCH, and was previously vice president/director of operations of PathPoint’s Ventura and L.A. counties.

DeFazio joined PathPoint in 2005 and brings many years of nonprofit management, fiscal, evaluation, contracts, grant writing and organizational development experience in the areas of developmental disabilities, mental health, community development and youth empowerment.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from California State University-Northridge and an associate of arts degree in liberal studies from Ventura College. Her professional licenses/certifications include Ventura County Leadership Academy, alumni; Designated Subjects Teaching Credential; and certified victim advocate, Office of Criminal Justice Planning.

PathPoint is a nonprofit organization founded in 1964 in Santa Barbara to assist people with disabilities and disadvantages in attaining independent living and reaching their fullest potential. Celebrating 51 years in 2015, PathPoint’s mission is “Learning. Living. Building Communities Since 1964.”

Thanks to PathPoint’s programs, over 2,100 people in California each year are supported in their steps to live productive, independent lives within the five counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Kern. PathPoint collaborates with over 400 employment partners, corporate contributors, and public funders for program services, and foundation and grant gifts to facilitate its services.

Click here for more information about PathPoint.

— Stephanie Boumediene is the vice president of development for PathPoint.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected].com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 