Stephanie Boumediene Joins PathPoint as VP/Director of Development

Stephanie Boumediene, MPH, has joined PathPoint as the nonprofit’s vice president/director of development.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities.

PathPoint celebrates the potential of over 2,100 people throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Boumediene is responsible for the planning and implementation of a comprehensive annual fundraising plan for the growth of each of the six PathPoint divisions located throughout Southern and Central California, with a focus on major gifts fundraising.

Boumediene received her master's degree in public health from UCLA, where she is currently completing her doctoral work in public health policy and management.

Raised in Santa Barbara, she has spent the bulk of her professional career working internationally in the nonprofit human services field. From her first position at the United Nations in Geneva, she went on to work for humanitarian organizations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Returning to California to raise her family, she continued to support the nonprofit industry, working for the American Red Cross and a medical research institute before becoming a part of the wonderful PathPoint team.

— Corinne Hayhurst is the communications manager for PathPoint.