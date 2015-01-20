Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Stephanie Boumediene Joins PathPoint as VP/Director of Development

By Corinne Hayhurst for PathPoint | January 20, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

Boumediene
Stephanie Boumediene

Stephanie Boumediene, MPH, has joined PathPoint as the nonprofit’s vice president/director of development.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities.

PathPoint celebrates the potential of over 2,100 people throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Boumediene is responsible for the planning and implementation of a comprehensive annual fundraising plan for the growth of each of the six PathPoint divisions located throughout Southern and Central California, with a focus on major gifts fundraising.

Boumediene received her master's degree in public health from UCLA, where she is currently completing her doctoral work in public health policy and management.

Raised in Santa Barbara, she has spent the bulk of her professional career working internationally in the nonprofit human services field. From her first position at the United Nations in Geneva, she went on to work for humanitarian organizations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Returning to California to raise her family, she continued to support the nonprofit industry, working for the American Red Cross and a medical research institute before becoming a part of the wonderful PathPoint team.

— Corinne Hayhurst is the communications manager for PathPoint.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 