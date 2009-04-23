Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:00 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Celebrates 45 Years of Matching Jobs, People

Local nonprofit allows people with disabilities to work in the community at Central Coast businesses

By PathPoint | April 23, 2009 | 5:48 p.m.

To celebrate its 45th anniversary and its new name, PathPointt – formerly Work Training Programs – will host an open house on April 29.  Founded in 1964, PathPoint is a local nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities to live and work as community members.

The open house will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at PathPoint’s South Santa Barbara branch, 137 Aero Camino, Goleta.

PathPoint serves 2,300 people in the communities of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles.

According to Alana Walczak, vice-president/director of the local office, many of PathPoint’s program participants, family members, employer partners, supporters and funders will be on hand to celebrate the notable occasion. “We look forward to coming together to celebrate our new agency name, and the many successes we have achieved over the past 45 years.”

Bob Voorhees, senior vice president of Pacific Capital Bancorp, an employer of PathPoint participants for the past nine years, will speak at the event. Voorhees strongly believes in PathPoint’s mission to give adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to work and give back to their community, and has noted how he sees results on a daily basis. After six years serving as chair of the PathPoint Board of Directors, Voorhees said “It is so satisfying to be a part of making these opportunities available to so many determined and dedicated individuals.”

PathPoint employer partner and Vons District Employment Representative Patricia Manfredonia knows firsthand the benefits of hiring PathPoint trainees to work at Vons stores throughout the Central Coast. “Our partnership with PathPoint is very important to Vons,” Manfredonia said. “PathPoint has always provided us with the support we need to provide meaningful employment opportunities for the individuals they support. The individuals we have been able to hire at Vons have brought added value to our stores, so it’s truly been a win-win.”

Helping PathPoint celebrate the anniversary with certificates of recognition will be Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves, Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and 3rd District County Supervisor Doreen Farr, along with other elected officials and local community leaders.

To participate in the event, RSVP by Friday, April 24, 805.961.9200, Ext. 10, or email [email protected] PathPoint is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, federal tax ID # 95-2371668. In support of the festivities, any “celebratory” tax-deductable donations are welcomed.  To make a contribution, www.pathpoint.org or send your donation to 137 Aero Camino, Goleta, CA, 93117.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 