PathPoint Celebrates 45 Years of Matching Jobs, People

Local nonprofit allows people with disabilities to work in the community at Central Coast businesses

To celebrate its 45th anniversary and its new name, PathPointt – formerly Work Training Programs – will host an open house on April 29. Founded in 1964, PathPoint is a local nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities to live and work as community members.

The open house will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at PathPoint’s South Santa Barbara branch, 137 Aero Camino, Goleta.

PathPoint serves 2,300 people in the communities of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles.

According to Alana Walczak, vice-president/director of the local office, many of PathPoint’s program participants, family members, employer partners, supporters and funders will be on hand to celebrate the notable occasion. “We look forward to coming together to celebrate our new agency name, and the many successes we have achieved over the past 45 years.”

Bob Voorhees, senior vice president of Pacific Capital Bancorp, an employer of PathPoint participants for the past nine years, will speak at the event. Voorhees strongly believes in PathPoint’s mission to give adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to work and give back to their community, and has noted how he sees results on a daily basis. After six years serving as chair of the PathPoint Board of Directors, Voorhees said “It is so satisfying to be a part of making these opportunities available to so many determined and dedicated individuals.”

PathPoint employer partner and Vons District Employment Representative Patricia Manfredonia knows firsthand the benefits of hiring PathPoint trainees to work at Vons stores throughout the Central Coast. “Our partnership with PathPoint is very important to Vons,” Manfredonia said. “PathPoint has always provided us with the support we need to provide meaningful employment opportunities for the individuals they support. The individuals we have been able to hire at Vons have brought added value to our stores, so it’s truly been a win-win.”

Helping PathPoint celebrate the anniversary with certificates of recognition will be Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves, Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and 3rd District County Supervisor Doreen Farr, along with other elected officials and local community leaders.

To participate in the event, RSVP by Friday, April 24, 805.961.9200, Ext. 10, or email [email protected] PathPoint is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, federal tax ID # 95-2371668. In support of the festivities, any “celebratory” tax-deductable donations are welcomed. To make a contribution, www.pathpoint.org or send your donation to 137 Aero Camino, Goleta, CA, 93117.

