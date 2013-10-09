PathPoint Celebrates Grand Opening of New Santa Barbara Facility

PathPoint, a California-based nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive services and programs for people with disabilities and disadvantages, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday at its new south Santa Barbara facility at 902 Laguna St. downtown.

In partnership with the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, PathPoint formally opened its Santa Barbara facility at 5 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves and Second District county Supervisor Janet Wolf.

Other attendees included Santa Barbara Councilman Randy Rowse, PathPoint President/CEO Cindy Burton and Santa Barbara’s business and community leaders.

“It is remarkable to celebrate our new building and program headquarters with our Santa Barbara community, business sponsors and partners, family and friends,” said Alana Walczak, PathPoint vice president and Santa Barbara County director. “With an expanded and improved facility, we aim to provide more community programs and services, as well as opportunities for employment and housing for our community members with disabilities and disadvantages.”

As part of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s 1st Thursday’s series, the event had live music performed by local soul/funk band Sidewalk Affair. It also highlighted an art gallery, where guests could purchase PathPoint’s participants’ paintings, as well as succulent arrangements. The event kicked off the monthlong celebration of the National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Food and beverages served during the event were sponsored by Relais de Paris, Arlington Tavern, Aldo’s Italian Ristorante, Killer Shrimp Santa Barbara, Brasil Arts Café, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Valley Sweets, Vons, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s, Firestone Winery and Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard, and Figueroa Mountain Brewery.

Major sponsors for the event included Skyeline Construction, Hayes Commercial Group, Tolman & Wiker, and Yardi Systems.

— Trinity Ann Schwartz is a publicist representing PathPoint.