PathPoint Earns CARF International’s Highest Accreditation

By Stephen Bluett for PathPoint | January 10, 2014 | 1:24 p.m.

PathPoint, a California-based nonprofit organization that provides services, programs and opportunities for people with disabilities and disadvantages since 1964, was recently awarded the highest accreditation by CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) International.

This accreditation comes as the organization is celebrating its 50th founding anniversary this year — validating its decades-long work, dedication and commitment to improve the quality of life among people with disabilities and disadvantages it serves through PathPoint’s award-winning and nationally recognized programs.

CARF’s accreditation is valid through 2016 and covers PathPoint’s Employment Supports, Job Development, Employment Planning Services and Employment Skills Training Services.

“We are pleased and honored to receive CARF’s highest level of accreditation,” said Cindy Burton, president and CEO of PathPoint. “We share this honor with our more than 440 employers and community partners in five counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Kern who supported us in our efforts and hard-work to train and place individuals with special needs in the work force.”

In Santa Barbara County alone, PathPoint provided employment and residential services and day programs to more than 600 individuals with the support of 146 community partners in 2013.

“The CARF accreditation further strengthens the trust and confidence that PathPoint continues to receive from our staff, program participants, and community partners,” said Alana Walczak, vice president and director of PathPoint in Santa Barbara County.

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services in aging services, behavioral health, business and services management networks, child and youth services, employment and community services, and medical rehabilitation. Through a rigorous peer review and inspection process, CARF accredits close to 50,000 programs and services at more than 22,000 locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

“This accreditation is an indication of PathPoint’s dedication and commitment in improving the quality of the lives of the persons the organization serves,” said Brian Boon, Ph.D., president and CEO of CARF International. “We commend PathPoint’s commitment and consistent efforts to improve the quality of its programs and services.”

PathPoint actively seeks accreditation every three years in order to ensure the highest level of service to its participants with intellectual disabilities (formerly known as mental retardation), cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, Down syndrome, deaf/hard of hearing, psychiatric disabilities and economic disadvantages.

— Stephen Bluett is an account coordinator for PathPoint.

