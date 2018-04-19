PathPoint Hosting Event to Provide Sexual Education to People with Disabilities

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities or disadvantages to reach their fullest potential, is hosting a SHARE (Sexual Health Awareness & Relationship Education) event on June 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the PathPoint offices at 902 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara.

Planned Parenthood will present a comprehensive, evidence-based overview of sexual health and relationships education, and address the complexities that surround these areas.

Educators from CALM, Domestic Violence Solutions, the Independent Living Resource Center, the UCSB Women, Gender & Sexual Equality Program, the Santa Barbara Health and Promotion Program, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Pacific Pride and SART will also be in attendance.

The SHARE event is a pressure-free, inclusive, informative event that will cover all perspectives of sexuality. All interested people are welcome to attend, and there will be prizes and light refreshments.

The human right to healthy social and sexual relationships for people with developmental disabilities has long been ignored and historically-dismissed, putting them at greater risk of being sexually abused or victimized. With this event, PathPoint will continue to work with community partners regarding access to information specific to health, sexuality and abuse prevention.

PathPoint believes that individuals with developmental disabilities have a right to basic information about sex and reproduction, healthy sexuality, making good choices in relationships, sexually transmitted infections prevention, and knowledge regarding protection from sexual abuse. The purpose of the event is to empower people (individuals with disabilities and their support staff staff) with knowledge to keep themselves safe.

“There is a tendency to perceive individuals with disabilities as asexual or not participating in meaningful romantic or sexual relationships; however, this is not the reality,” said Daniella Florant, PathPoint support plan coordinator. “We are hoping to create a place for people to ask questions and learn valuable information so to continue these kinds of conversations outside of the event.”

For more information about the SHARE event, please contact Daniella Florant at 805.961.9200 x1135. For more information about PathPoint, please click here.

— Corinne Hayhurst is the communications manager for PathPoint.