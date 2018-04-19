Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Hosting Event to Provide Sexual Education to People with Disabilities

By Corinne Hayhurst for PathPoint | June 4, 2014 | 2:57 p.m.

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities or disadvantages to reach their fullest potential, is hosting a SHARE (Sexual Health Awareness & Relationship Education) event on June 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the PathPoint offices at 902 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara.

Planned Parenthood will present a comprehensive, evidence-based overview of sexual health and relationships education, and address the complexities that surround these areas.

Educators from CALM, Domestic Violence Solutions, the Independent Living Resource Center, the UCSB Women, Gender & Sexual Equality Program, the Santa Barbara Health and Promotion Program, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Pacific Pride and SART will also be in attendance.

The SHARE event is a pressure-free, inclusive, informative event that will cover all perspectives of sexuality. All interested people are welcome to attend, and there will be prizes and light refreshments.

The human right to healthy social and sexual relationships for people with developmental disabilities has long been ignored and historically-dismissed, putting them at greater risk of being sexually abused or victimized. With this event, PathPoint will continue to work with community partners regarding access to information specific to health, sexuality and abuse prevention.

PathPoint believes that individuals with developmental disabilities have a right to basic information about sex and reproduction, healthy sexuality, making good choices in relationships, sexually transmitted infections prevention, and knowledge regarding protection from sexual abuse. The purpose of the event is to empower people (individuals with disabilities and their support staff staff) with knowledge to keep themselves safe.

“There is a tendency to perceive individuals with disabilities as asexual or not participating in meaningful romantic or sexual relationships; however, this is not the reality,” said Daniella Florant, PathPoint support plan coordinator. “We are hoping to create a place for people to ask questions and learn valuable information so to continue these kinds of conversations outside of the event.”

For more information about the SHARE event, please contact Daniella Florant at 805.961.9200 x1135. For more information about PathPoint, please click here.

— Corinne Hayhurst is the communications manager for PathPoint.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 