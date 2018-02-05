Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:24 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Gives Yardi Community Partnership Award

By Jeannie Barbieri-Low for PathPoint | February 5, 2018 | 2:51 p.m.

PathPoint has honored Yardi with a Community Partnership Award in recognition of the company’s 10 years of support for PathPoint’s programs for adults with disabilities in Santa Barbara.

 

“Yardi’s generous grants over the past decade have enabled us to bring the latest assistive technology and resources to individuals with disabilities; helping them communicate with their families, access Internet resources, and engage with the world,” said Harry Bruell, PathPoint president/CEO. 

“The difference this has made for these individuals and their families is life-changing,” he said.

“We have a long history of giving back to communities all over the world,” said Gordon Morrell, Yardi’s executive vice president. “We’re honored to partner with PathPoint to help improve the lives of our fellow community members.”

At the awards ceremony in December, PathPoint presented Yardi with an original abstract painting by Elizabeth Blasenstein, a participant in PathPoint’s Community Integration Program.

The integration program is one of the ways PathPoint supports adults with disabilities with stimulating activities, social interaction and vocational training.

Yardi grants also have supported staff training, adaptive art supplies, sensory stimulation equipment, and facility maintenance and upkeep; all key parts of nurturing a path to integration for individuals with disabilities into our community, PathPoint said.

— Jeannie Barbieri-Low for PathPoint.
 

 
   

 

