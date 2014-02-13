PathPoint Holding Transition & Resources Fair in Santa Barbara

PathPoint, a California-based nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive services and programs for people with disabilities since 1964, is set to hold the seventh annual Transition & Resources Fair for individuals with development disabilities from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Co-organized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and in collaboration with the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and the Santa Barbara Regional Transitions Collaborative, the Transition & Resources Fair is an annual event that involves the Transitions Collaborative — a coalition of local service providers that provides information and resources about the transition from public education to adult services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and their family members.

The Transition & Resources Fair is an opportunity for individuals with disabilities and their family members to meet providers and funding agencies, to learn about available community resources, and to plan and prepare for the increased levels of independence they can gain as adults.

“All too often, individuals with disabilities are unprepared for the tremendous changes in services they will experience when they graduate from high school and transition into adult services,” said Alana Walczak, PathPoint vice president and director for Santa Barbara County. “The Transition Fair is a great opportunity for individuals and their families to have direct contact with local service providers and to take that next step in planning for their future.”

The Transitions & Resources Fair includes free consultation by Rick Seward, Office of Advocacy/CAPS, who will be available to discuss topics such as conservatorships, special needs trusts and other legal options for families. It also promises to be a fun event with music provided by Chris “DJ of Ability” Benedict and numerous prize drawings, including two iPads!

In addition to PathPoint, the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara SELPA, other participating service providers include the Alpha Resource Center, the Department of Rehabilitation, Novelles, People Creating Success, UCP/WORK Inc. and the Tri-Counties Regional Center. Local community resources include Housing Authority offices and out-of-area resources include Taft College and UCLA.

Easy Lift is providing a free shuttle service from the Sears parking lot by the Auto Center at 3845 State St. at 3:30 p.m. with a return shuttle at 6 p.m. To secure a reservation, call Nicole at Easy Lift at 805.681.1181. Please state if a wheelchair lift is needed when making your reservation.

For more information about the Transition and Resources Fair, please contact Becky Spadoro at 805.961.9200 x1125 or [email protected].

— Stephen Bluett represents PathPoint.