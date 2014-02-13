Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Holding Transition & Resources Fair in Santa Barbara

By Stephen Bluett for PathPoint | February 13, 2014 | 10:29 a.m.

PathPoint, a California-based nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive services and programs for people with disabilities since 1964, is set to hold the seventh annual Transition & Resources Fair for individuals with development disabilities from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Co-organized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and in collaboration with the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and the Santa Barbara Regional Transitions Collaborative, the Transition & Resources Fair is an annual event that involves the Transitions Collaborative — a coalition of local service providers that provides information and resources about the transition from public education to adult services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and their family members.

The Transition & Resources Fair is an opportunity for individuals with disabilities and their family members to meet providers and funding agencies, to learn about available community resources, and to plan and prepare for the increased levels of independence they can gain as adults.

“All too often, individuals with disabilities are unprepared for the tremendous changes in services they will experience when they graduate from high school and transition into adult services,” said Alana Walczak, PathPoint vice president and director for Santa Barbara County. “The Transition Fair is a great opportunity for individuals and their families to have direct contact with local service providers and to take that next step in planning for their future.”

The Transitions & Resources Fair includes free consultation by Rick Seward, Office of Advocacy/CAPS, who will be available to discuss topics such as conservatorships, special needs trusts and other legal options for families. It also promises to be a fun event with music provided by Chris “DJ of Ability” Benedict and numerous prize drawings, including two iPads!

In addition to PathPoint, the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara SELPA, other participating service providers include the Alpha Resource Center, the Department of Rehabilitation, Novelles, People Creating Success, UCP/WORK Inc. and the Tri-Counties Regional Center. Local community resources include Housing Authority offices and out-of-area resources include Taft College and UCLA.

Easy Lift is providing a free shuttle service from the Sears parking lot by the Auto Center at 3845 State St. at 3:30 p.m. with a return shuttle at 6 p.m. To secure a reservation, call Nicole at Easy Lift at 805.681.1181. Please state if a wheelchair lift is needed when making your reservation.

For more information about the Transition and Resources Fair, please contact Becky Spadoro at 805.961.9200 x1125 or [email protected].

— Stephen Bluett represents PathPoint.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 