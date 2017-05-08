PathPoint is Housing Authority’s Community Partner of Year

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has named PathPoint - Behavioral Health as its 2016 Community Partner of the Year.

PathPoint began its partnership with the Housing Authority in 1980 as their mutual clients live in HUD subsidized housing while PathPoint provides in-home services. The relationship remains as the two organizations serve almost 300 clients in common.

In the mid-'90s, PathPoint then joined with HACSB in providing Shelter Plus Care housing units for persons with disabilities who were also homeless, and PathPoint continues these services today.

In 2006, the collaborative El Carrillo initiative provided an opportunity for an even closer partnership. Since then, PathPoint has expended services to Artisan Court & Bradley Studios.

PathPoint provides onsite services for residents, many transitioning from chronic homelessness. Services include activities to increase daily living skills, support for substance-abuse issues, symptom and medication management and crisis prevention.

The Housing Authority and PathPoint share in the mission of operating programs that provide supportive services for the needs of residents, foster development of life skills, prevent further substance abuse, and ultimately combat homelessness.

PathPoint’s supportive services provide residents with stability, thereby reducing the strain upon our community’s emergency services.

“I have valued collaborations since the start of my PathPoint career in 1986,” said Jennifer Newbold, vice president and director of behavioral health.

“Whether working with individuals or service providers, we respect and value each other’s strengths to reach our mutual goals in the community. I believe that through our partnerships, recovery happens,” she said.

— Delaney Hiller for PathPoint.



