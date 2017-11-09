Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:51 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Names Juliette Ugartechea New CFO

By Jeannie Barbieri-Low for PathPoint | November 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Juliette Ugartechea Click to view larger
Juliette Ugartechea

PathPoint has announced the appointment of Juliette Ugartechea as chief financial officer, responsible for the fiscal health and management of the nonprofit’s $26 million annual operating budget.

Ugartechea will oversee finance, accounting, and information technology.

Founded in 1964, PathPoint is dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities or vulnerabilities live successful, independent lives.

PathPoint employs nearly 500 full-time and part-time staff, operates in 24 sites including community housing, and serves 2,300-plus participants annually.

“Juliette brings a combination of outstanding analytical skills and organizational management to PathPoint,” said Harry Bruell, PathPoint’s president/CEO. “We look forward to her helping expand our capacity to support the amazing individuals we serve.”

Ugartechea most recently held senior positions at Santa Margarita Catholic High School and Oxford Preparatory Academy Charter Schools in Southern California.

In addition to her work in education, Ugartechea's career has included leadership roles in finance and business operations at nonprofit and start-up organizations. She earned her executive MBA at Pepperdine University.

“It’s rewarding to use my expertise to support an organization that helps so many people,” Ugartechea said.

For more information abut PathPoint, visit www.PathPoint.org.

— Jeannie Barbieri-Low for PathPoint.

 
