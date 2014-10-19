PathPoint Touts ‘Expect. Employ. Empower.’ for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

“I am inspired to become a pizza connoisseur!” Matt says. “I had a great day and I would definitely want to open my own pizza business one day.”

Matt is a PathPoint participant, joining PathPoint in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Disability Mentoring Day in October. Celebrating 50 years in 2014, PathPoint is a local nonprofit organization providing training and support services that empower people with disabilities to live and work as valued members of our communities.

Held each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a national campaign that raises awareness about disability employment issues and celebrates the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. The theme for 2014 is “Expect. Employ. Empower.” In order to further promote awareness and expand opportunities for career exploration, PathPoint is partnering with California employers and professionals for the month-long celebration.

PathPoint’s South Santa Barbara County Division held last year’s annual Disability Mentoring Day, a concurrent October event, at California Pizza Kitchen in downtown Santa Barbara. Mentoring Day is a way to combine aspects of job-shadowing with career exploration, and also familiarizes the existing workforce to the potential and wide array of interests of people with disabilities. Participants toured the restaurant’s kitchen and storage areas, learning about proper food handling techniques and the products used to make specialty pizzas and dishes.

“We are happy and proud to take part in PathPoint’s annual Disability Mentoring Day,” said Michele Jones, CPK-Paseo Nuevo’s assistant general manager. “Giving others the experience and the joy to do what we love to do is a badge of honor for us.”

Even though PathPoint’s scope of services extends far beyond employment services, staff at PathPoint believe the first step is expectation.

“We expect that people with disabilities, mental illnesses or economic disadvantages can succeed in their goals,” said Cindy Burton, PathPoint president and CEO. “Employment means more than a paycheck; it means purpose and the opportunity to lead an independent, self-directed life. Work empowers us, contributing to increased expectation, and the cycle continues!

“We are so grateful to our community partners who foster inclusive cultures in their company by employing the talents of all qualified individuals.”

As part of the month-long series of activities, PathPoint is collaborating with employer partners to host events in the community to provide career exploration and networking opportunities, two critical aspects of preparing for and finding a job.

October also marks the kick off of PathPoint’s fall 50th anniversary celebrations. PathPoint participants, donors, sponsors, family members, community members and employees will gather to commemorate the special milestone of 50 years of service to adults with special needs Oct. 25 at La Cumbre County Club. Call 805.961.9200 x1100 to purchase tickets.

Click here for more information about PathPoint, or call 805.966.3310.

— Corinne Hayhurst is communications manager at PathPoint.