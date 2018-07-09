Monday, July 9 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 85º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint of Santa Barbara Merges with Crescend Health

PathPoint Click to view larger
The Phoenix House residential treatment facility will continue to serve the community as part of Crescend Health’s merger with PathPoint. (PathPoint photo)
By Jeannie Barbieri-Low for PathPoint | July 9, 2018 | 3:10 p.m.

PathPoint on Monday announced that Crescend Health has merged with the organization effective July 1, strengthening behavioral health services available to the Santa Barbara community.

Crescend Health’s residential and outpatient services for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe psychiatric disorders will complement PathPoint’s behavioral health offerings, including outpatient counseling and rehabilitation centers, and residential support services.

“We believe there is exceptional synergy between the two organizations, and we’re confident the community will benefit from the combination of excellent staff and great services that both Crescend and PathPoint provide,” said Gerald Pelton, PathPoint’s chairman of the board of directors.

Crescend will adopt PathPoint’s name, and all existing Crescend programs will continue under PathPoint, including Crescend’s Phoenix House and Mountain House residential facilities, and counseling services. As part of the new organizational structure, Murray Ray and Julie Solomon, members of Crescend’s former board, have joined PathPoint’s board of directors.

“We’re pleased to add Crescend’s expertise in residential treatment services and two residential treatment facilities to PathPoint’s portfolio of services,” said Murray Ray, former chairman of Crescend’s board of directors. “Together, we can provide a broader continuum of care to our clients.”

Ava Polan, Crescend’s former executive director, takes on the title of director of licensed programs. Jennifer Newbold, a licensed marriage family therapist, formerly vice president of PathPoint’s Behavioral Health Division, has been promoted to executive director of behavioral health and will oversee all of PathPoint’s mental and behavioral health services, including a combined staff of 58 counselors, case managers, therapists, social workers, substance recovery specialists, nurses and psychologists.

“Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this new position,” said Harry Bruell, PathPoint’s president and CEO. “Since she joined PathPoint in 1986, she has shaped how mental health services are delivered in the community, advocating for an integrated and whole person approach.”

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Barbara, supports people in living the life they choose. PathPoint partners with people with disabilities, people with mental health diagnoses, and young adults to pursue their hopes and dreams through strengthening workplace abilities, building life skills and developing meaningful relationships. Founded in 1964, it offers services in five Central Coast and Southern California counties: Kern, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura. Click here for more information.

— Jeannie Barbieri-Low is the communications manager for PathPoint.

 

