PathPoint Opens New Counseling Center for Behavioral Health

Advice

This month, PathPoint’s Behavioral Health Division celebrated the relocation to its new office, in conjunction with the grand opening of its Counseling Center.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities.

The Behavioral Health Division is a dynamic, responsive and nimble division of PathPoint, advocating for people diagnosed with mental illness in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties by providing recovery services.

It offers a wide variety of community based programs, such as housing, mental health rehabilitation services and substance abuse recovery.

While PathPoint’s Behavioral Health Division has been in existence for more than 35 years, the grand opening of the new Counseling Center now expands their reach to an even greater portion of an underserved population, a significant milestone for PathPoint individually and Santa Barbara as a whole.

Aligning with the heartbeat of PathPoint’s mission, "Learning. Living. Building Communities," the opening of this new Counseling Center promotes affordable therapy for individuals who otherwise would not be able to receive counseling services.

PathPoint Vice President Jennifer Newbold captured it best: “Because of these advancements, we are able to provide therapy as part of our already established community-based, innovative services."

By providing impactful recovery supports, skilled psychiatric services and nurses, housing opportunities and, now, affordable counseling for all we are able to further our reach and impact in our community,” she said.

PathPoint is proud to meet a community need and to see individuals with emotional, mental and psychological disturbances find freedom, healing and peace.

— Clair Blakey is the communications manager for PathPoint.