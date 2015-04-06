PathPoint Promotes Maria Ortiz to Vice President of Los Angeles County

Maria Ortiz has been promoted as PathPoint’s new vice president of Los Angeles County, effective April 1.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities. PathPoint celebrates the potential of over 2,100 people throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Ortiz joins the PathPoint management team and will be responsible for the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of all program services delivered in Los Angeles County.

She was previously the Los Angeles County director of program services.

Since 1976, PathPoint’s Los Angeles County services have supported individuals and families in the San Fernando Valley. As demand increased, PathPoint expanded to the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Burbank/Pasadena, West Los Angeles, and into the Torrance/Long Beach areas. The unique character of each part of Los Angeles County requires specific approaches to developing opportunities for an independent lifestyle for people with disabilities.

Ortiz joined PathPoint in 2006 after working for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Starting with PathPoint’s Supported Employment services, she rose up the managerial ladder and was promoted to several PathPoint leadership positions. As former Director of Program Services, she oversaw Long Beach services, Residential services, and the Pathfinder program in Chatsworth, a unique behavioral program for individuals who are transitioning out of the State’s development centers.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in child development from California State University-Northridge and has served as a member of the Work Investment Board in Cerritos since 2011.

— Stephanie Boumediene is the vice president of development for PathPoint.