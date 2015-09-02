Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
PathPoint Recognized by Senior Service America

By Claire Blakey for PathPoint | September 2, 2015 | 4:04 p.m.

PathPoint received praise from Senior Service America, Inc (SSAI) for achieving 90 percent or more of their goal of both creating service-level, unsubsidized employment to help those most in need and enhancing employment services in San Luis Obispo.

SSAI nationally advocates for older Americans who are low income or disadvantaged.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities, and it celebrates the potential of over 2,100 people throughout San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.

PathPoint partners with community health centers, senior nutrition centers and America’s job centers spanning numerous counties.

In addition to its host agency partnerships, PathPoint also collaborates with 52 employers throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Through the support of the Department of Labor and Senior Service America, ​PathPoint’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) provides support and job training opportunities to older Americans with economic disadvantages and other barriers to employment.

In fact, over the last five years, PathPoint SCSEP has infused local non-profits with over $3.4 million in labor. This not only provides valuable work experience for SCSEP participants but also enhances the workforce of community partners.

PathPoint is honored to be serving San Luis Obispo’s senior population with SCSEP and are thankful for the continued funding of this program. 

Because of this partnership, PathPoint has enabled older adults faced with poverty to find successful employment, life skills and assistance to a brighter future. SSAI’s recognition and continued support depicts the hard-earned efforts of PathPoint and allows for future employment, alongside competitive wages for participants in community placed jobs.

Thank you SSAI for the funding. PathPoint is proud to provide unwavering services.

— Claire Blakey is the communications manager at PathPoint.

 
