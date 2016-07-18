Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Recognizes Jennifer Newbold for 30 Years of Service

By Claire Blakey for PathPoint | July 18, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.
Jennifer Newbold Click to view larger
Jennifer Newbold (Courtesy photo)

PathPoint honored Jennifer Newbold, M.A., MFT, as she celebrated her 30th anniversary with the organization July 14, 2016.

As vice president of behavioral health, Newbold has been key to the expansion of PathPoint’s Behavioral Health division, pioneering the new PathPoint Counseling Center and mental wellness efforts.

Newbold began her employment with PathPoint in 1986 as an instructor in mental health for the PathPoint Community Independent Living Program.

Working her way up through the company, Newbold’s clinical and program experience enabled her to easily connect with individuals from all programs, services and settings.

Most recently Newbold and her Behavioral Health team received the prestigious Mutual of America Community Partnership Finalist Award, a national program honoring outstanding organizations that partner with other community organizations to improve society.

At the award ceremony this past March, Newbold was individually called out to receive a special award for her innovative leadership over the years, highlighting her professionalism and deep commitment to the community she helps to serve.

This professionalism and dedication to her staff is appreciated by all who have the opportunity to work with her. Lynn Storey, vice president of human relations, shared that “Jennifer is a devoted leader, a smart and kind co-worker with a top-notch ethical approach to all she does.”

Marielle DeFazio, PathPoint’s chief operations officer agreed, commending Newbold’s leadership, commenting that “PathPoint Behavioral Health is synonymous with Jennifer Newbold. She is paving the way for our expansion into other areas, other funding streams, and other populations. She is a true pioneer.”

DeFazio also noted that “Jennifer inspires teamwork and comradery among her co-workers and her staff. She gives more than 100 percent of herself with all things. She is quite an accomplished woman.”

Patty Enger, PathPoint’s chief financial officer shared: “One of the things I admire most about Jennifer is her relationships with people in the community, especially our funders and those we serve. She is extremely well respected with good reason. She is compassionate about our services, about the people we serve, very knowledgeable and this comes through in her interactions with others.”

PathPoint’s CEO and president, Cindy Burton, shared “Jennifer listens to people and values their input. She’s a servant leader. That’s her strength. Her staff respond well to that. Jenn has been a good confidant and colleague. Here’s to another 30 years!”

DeFazio concluded: “Jennifer, you are simply awesome. Thank you doesn’t even seem to capture the gratitude we feel towards you, but I’ll say it anyway. Thank you for giving us 30 wonderful years. Thank you for the lives you’ve touched and for the work you’ve done on behalf of PathPoint. You are an inspiration. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments. Cheers to you, and to your continued success.”

Claire Blakey is the communications manager at PathPoint.

