PathPoint’s Residential Support Services Creating Real-Life Success Stories

After careers as a young woman in the Navy and a professional boxer, “Nina” fell into drugs and alcohol and was homeless for 23 years. With the support of PathPoint’s Residential Support Services, a result of the Behavioral Health Division’s partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Nina was housed and receives ongoing services from PathPoint.

Celebrating 50 years in 2014, PathPoint provides life skills, vocational training and placement services to the underserved who require special assistance. PathPoint’s Behavioral Health Division works side by side with the medical community to improve the lives of our members through housing; supportive services for the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless; the mentally ill; and those struggling with substance abuse.

PathPoint’s Residential Support Services provide integrated and individualized treatment, rehabilitation and support services to individuals such as Nina. PathPoint collaborates with the Santa Barbara Housing Authority on three innovative projects: El Carrillo, Artisan Court and Bradley Studios. All of these projects are affordable-housing developments in downtown Santa Barbara that provide housing for the formerly homeless and individuals with mental illnesses.

These programs are evidence-based in nature, and support research findings demonstrating that individuals challenged by the disabling effects of mental illness benefit from successful daily life pursuits, including regular, competitive employment; meaningful relationships; and stable, permanent and affordable housing.

During her long history of survival on the streets, Nina used her fighting skills to defend herself, spent time in jail and prison, detoxed from drugs and alcohol and experienced recovery alone, slept in a carport for several years, and lived off of recycling income and whatever resources she could find. When eventually housed after years of homelessness, she found it to be a challenging transition. She could not sleep at night, and would sometimes sleep in her old carport shelter to ease her anxiety.

After meeting weekly with the Residential Support Services coordinator, Nina adjusted to having her own home, was connected to the Veterans Affairs Department, now has full medical services, and her diabetes is under control. Nina has great insight into the spiral of addiction and the trauma of street life, and recognizes that she is no longer isolated thanks to her community of supporters and the PathPoint services she receives with her housing — something she would not give up for anything.

October marks the kick off of PathPoint’s fall 50th anniversary celebrations. PathPoint participants, donors, sponsors, family members, community members and employees will gather to commemorate the special milestone of 50 years of service to adults with special needs Saturday, Oct. 25, at La Cumbre County Club. Call 805.961.9200 x1100 to purchase tickets.

— Corinne Hayhurst is communications manager at PathPoint.