Patience, Kindness Earns Jennifer Main Public Servant Award in Lompoc

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | September 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Jennifer Main.
Jennifer Main, Lompoc utility conservation coordinator, is the 2018 recipient of the Darrah Public Servant Award, the city has announced. Main facilitates numerous energy and water conservation programs offered through the city.

Main, who has worked with Lompoc for 14 years, was nominated for her calm and respectful manner while serving customers, always taking time to ensure customers have all of their questions answered.

The nominator, who asked to remain anonymous, also noted Main’s appreciation for fellow city staff and the initiative she took in learning conversational Spanish to better communicate with her customers.

The city began accepting nominations in July from both Lompoc city staff and the public for the Jim Darrah Public Servant Award, which recognizes a city employee who provides exceptional customer service.

The award is given in memory of Jim Darrah, a longtime Lompoc city employee, who loved and respected the people of Lompoc, and felt they deserved the best possible service from city employees.

A committee considered the nominations, and Main was announced as the recipient on Sept. 27, at the city’s Employee Service Awards.

Main is thankful to the Darrah family for making the Public Servant Award possible.

“I am honored to be among those who have been recognized for providing the high level of customer service that Mr. Darrah provided during his years with the city. I love my job and serving the public,” she said.

“So many city employees are deserving of this recognition, as we all strive to provide the best possible customer service.”

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

