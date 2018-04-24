Crash Victim Airlifted to Hospital After Rollover Accident Near Los Alamos

A patient with serious injuries was airlifted to the hospital Saturday night after an accident on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 101, about a mile north of Los Alamos, Capt. David Sadecki said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on the patient’s injuries and condition were not available late Saturday.

Highway 101 was shut down for a short period of time after the accident so the Calstar helicopter could land and pick up the victim, said Sadecki, who added that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

