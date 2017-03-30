Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 

Patient Flown to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Near New Cuyama

Head-on collision with oil tanker truck occurred on Highway 166

The driver of a sedan was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Thursday afternoon following a head-on collision on Highway 166 near New Cuyama. Click to view larger
The driver of a sedan was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Thursday afternoon following a head-on collision on Highway 166 near New Cuyama. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | March 30, 2017

A woman was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday afternoon following a head-on collision involving a big-rig and a sedan on Highway 166, a few miles west of New Cuyama.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash approximately 50 miles east of Highway 101. 

Both lanes of Highway 166 were closed for a time, but were reopened at about 1:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports. 

The female driver of the Chevrolet sedan had to be extracted from the vehicle, but the big-rig driver was not injured, emergency dispatch reports said. 

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and a county helicopter responded to the scene.

The big-rig reportedly had a full tanker full of oil, but none of it spilled despite extensive damage to the truck, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

An empty tanker truck was to be brought to the scene to offload the 8,500 gallons of crude oil from the damaged vehicle, Zaniboni said.

The 24-year-old victim was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate to severe injuries, Zaniboni added.

Details on her injuries and condition were not available.

The CHP will investigate the cause of the crash.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

A semi pulling an oil tanker was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 166 near New Cuyama that sent a woman to the hospital. Click to view larger
A semi pulling an oil tanker was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 166 near New Cuyama that sent a woman to the hospital. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
