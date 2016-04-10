Patient Profile: Jessica Chen Returns to Dance

Jessica Chen was on her way to a wedding reception in the Santa Ynez Valley when an oncoming limousine in the wrong lane caused a near-fatal collision on Highway 154 in 2012.

Chen suffered a skull fracture and life-threatening brain injury in addition to facial fractures and lacerations, an ankle fracture, a spine fracture and a bruised lung.

Transported by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Emergency Trauma Center, she underwent emergency surgery.

Chen spent 12 days in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit, then an additional five days in a medical unit before transferring to Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital to continue her recovery.

“My experience at Cottage was very personal,” said Chen, a dancer, choreographer, and founder and artistic director of the J CHEN PROJECT.

“All of my doctors and nurses really got to know me and really cared about me; that support really helped me heal faster.”

(Cottage Health video)