Patient Profile: Kathi’s Weight-loss Experience

One reason Kathi decided to pursue weight loss surgery was to save her knees. She is 5-foot-1 and, at her heaviest, reached 245 pounds.

She was already having knee problems that required surgery when a specialist warned she might need a knee replacement because of the stress of the excess weight on her joints.

Kathi took the advice seriously, having watched a loved one lose the ability to walk because of obesity.

“That was my future,” she feared.

And as she consulted with her weight-loss surgeon, ​Dr. Marc Zerey ​, she learned about the link between her weight and other health problems like sleep apnea, hiatal hernia and the threat of diabetes.

In the spring of 2014, at age 55, she opted for a gastric sleeve surgery at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital that would make her stomach smaller and help give her the willpower to eat less.

“You just learn how to eat differently, and it’s better for you,” she explained.

Kathi embraced guidance on nutrition and exercise, and lost more than 100 pounds post surgery, while related health problems faded away.

Now 131 pounds, she walks during work breaks and at home with her dog, striving for 5 miles a day.

To see her run alongside her two grandchildren as they ride their bikes, you wouldn’t guess her previous weight or that she once had knee trouble.

Her 8-year-old granddaughter remembers the transformation, however.

“Oh, you look good GaGa,” she tells her. “You’re so skinny.”

Click here for more information about Cottage Health’s weight-loss surgery seminar or to sign up for the seminar.