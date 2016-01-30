Patient Profile: Tracy’s Weight-Loss Journey

Tracy survived domestic violence and, after divorce, raised five children on her own. She threw herself into family, work and an active volunteer life, yet lost control of her increasing weight.

“I tried every diet in the world,” she recalled. “I would lose a few pounds. I would gain back double.

“At my heaviest, I was 240 pounds, and I’m 5-foot-3 on a good day.”

Tracy was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which is linked to obesity and suspected of perpetuating it. Other concerns included borderline high blood pressure, poor circulation with varicose veins, and acid reflux that caused a constant burning in her throat.

She pursued weight loss through gastric bypass surgery with Dr. Marc Zerey and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. A year later, her weight leveled off at 126 pounds.

Today, she no longer has sleep apnea, blood pressure concerns or heartburn. And she is glad for all she can do — like biking, tennis, hiking to Tangerine Falls and simply kneeling down to her grandchildren’s level.

At the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life fundraiser, she walked for 14 hours.

“I’m just thankful that I did it,” she said of the surgery. “I feel fabulous.”

Click here for more information about Cottage Health’s weight-loss surgery seminar or to sign up for the seminar.