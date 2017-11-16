Patients Give Top Marks to Goleta, Santa Ynez Cottage Hospitals

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital have each received the Press Ganey 2017 Guardian of Excellence Award for outstanding patient experience.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital was honored for its patient satisfaction scores for Inpatient Care. Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital was recognized for its patient satisfaction scores for the Emergency Department.

Both hospitals received scores in the 95th percentile for the entire award year.

The Guardian of Excellence award honors the outstanding work of hospitals that strive to improve the patient experience and to raise the bar on performance by reaching the 95th percentile mark based on one full year of data.

Award winners are recognized every November at Press Ganey's National Client Conference.



Press Ganey is a leading provider of patient experience measurement, performance analytics and strategic advisory solutions for health care organizations across the continuum of care.



“Every member of our staff provides the highest level of attention and compassion for patients who are in our care. It is an honor to be recognized by patients and Press Ganey at the top level,” said Arie Dejong, vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital & Therapy Services.



“Being at the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for excellent patient experience in the Emergency Department is a reflection of our outstanding staff,” said Wende Cappetta, vice president at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

“They are committed to putting patients first, every single day,” Cappetta said.



— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.