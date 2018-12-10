Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, December 11 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Tis the Last Season for Patriarch of Anthony’s Christmas Trees in Santa Barbara

Anthony Dal Bello is selling the business and retiring after 65 years providing Yule trees for generations of loyal customers

Anthony Dal Bello, with his wife, Maria. Click to view larger
After 65 years, Anthony Dal Bello, with his wife, Maria, is retiring from his namesake Christmas treet lot in Santa Barbara. ‘The people are always happy at Christmas time,’ Dal Bellow said of his customers. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 10, 2018 | 10:26 p.m.

Sixty-five years ago, Anthony Dal Bello started selling Christmas trees from his home on the corner of Milpas and Yanonali streets in Santa Barbara. 

He was just 15 years old at the time, and during that first Christmas season, he sold about "30 or 40" wild Douglas firs, and made $70.

It was a simpler time.

"There was no internet, none of this," he said, looking at his printer and smart phone inside his trailer office at Anthony's Christmas Trees at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

This season, Dal Bello hopes to sell 4,000 Christmas trees, at prices ranging from $90 to more than $500. 

The technology has changed, the prices have gone up, and the trees are now farmed instead of wild, but at least one thing remains the same:

"The people are always happy at Christmas time," Dal Bello said. 

Dal Bello, 80, will walk away from Anthony's Christmas Trees on Dec. 25.

He has sold, cut, decorated and delivered Christmas trees to multiple generations, always with a grin on his face and a note of cheer in his voice. 

Anthony Dal Bello inspects his inventory at Anthony’s Christmas Trees in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Anthony Dal Bello inspects his inventory at Anthony’s Christmas Trees in Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

"I come here for the hospitality," said customer Jim Perry. "Someone who looks you right in the eye and says Merry Christmas, and you know that he means it."

The son of Italian immigrants, Dal Bello, said it's a good time to walk away so he can finally enjoy the month of December like everyone else.

He's always worked, even when the stand was on Mason Street. For decades he has risen at 4 a.m. to start the day, and then worked until 8 p.m. when the stand closes.

He keeps granola bars, oranges, a microwave and a fresh pot of coffee all day in his office. 

"Everyone thinks this is a one-month job, but's it's not," Dal Bello said.

He starts in August, when he makes a trip to Oregon to meet with his suppliers. This year, he said, there''s a shortage of farmed noble firs because many of the farms went out of business after the 2008 recession. It takes about 10 years for a tree to grow to harvest-able size, he said. 

Anthony Dal Bello sits in his office at Anthony’s Christmas Trees in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Anthony Dal Bello sits in his office at Anthony’s Christmas Trees in Santa Barbara. After humble beginnings on the city’s Eastside 65 years ago, this year — his last — Dal Bello hopes to sell 4,000 Christmas trees. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

"Right now, the young people are not going into farming Christmas trees," he said. 

Dal Bello isn't Santa Claus, but he is possibly even more affable and pleasant.

His phone rang several times during a recent interview — to the ringtone of the holiday classic "Oh, Christmas Tree."

He wears a green shirt and a red apron, and sings boldy to the Christmas songs playing through the speakers, from a CD he created. 

When the local tune "It's Christmas Once Again in Santa Barbara" plays, Dal Bello proudly smiles and tells a reporter, "He's one of my clients," of the singer, Barry DeVorzon.

His Christmas stand features a T-Rex-sized giant Santa, and a large jumper for the kids.

In addition to the trees, he sells wreaths and garlands, decorated by his wife, Maria.

The two married in 1970, and she has spent as many days and nights working at the stand as Anthony over the years. 

"I am going to miss the customers," she said. "I won't miss the long hours."

The Dal Bellos are leaving the business on an upbeat note. Last year was marred by the Thomas Fire and the smoke that kept people indoors for weeks, and the ash that blanketed the trees. 

"I don't even want to think about that," Dal Bello said. 

This year has been much better. Mostly good weather, "and not too cold," Dal Bello said. 

Anthony's won't go away, however, The name and business will live on, but Anthony won't be getting up at 4 a.m. or making the long interstate trips to meet with growers.

He has sold the business to his longtime general manager, Ed Miller. 

Miller answered an ad in the newspaper 27 years ago, and Anthony hired him. 

"Anthony is like my West Coast father," said Miller, who moved here from Pittsburgh. He wants everyone to know that the familiar Christmas tree stand will live on.

"Anthony is retiring, but Anthony's Christmas Trees is going to continue the family tradition," Miller said. "Even Anthony is going to help out."

Of course he is. 

Dal Bello is looking forward to retirement, but one thing will bring him back to help out. 

"People are always smiling at Christmas," he said. "They are always happy. That's a joy."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 