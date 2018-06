Posted on November 11, 2014 | 9:08 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Patricia Anne Corwin, 90, of Santa Barbara died Sept. 19, 2014.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel.

Donations can be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.