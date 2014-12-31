Patricia Brewer of Santa Barbara, 1944-2014

Posted on December 31, 2014 | 8:53 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Patricia "Pat" Brewer ascended to Heaven on Dec. 6, 2014, from Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif., from complications of pneumonia.

Pat was born July 26, 1944, in Brownfield, Texas, to Mildred and Cecil Britton. She grew up in Amarillo, Texas, with her two older brothers, Terry and Mike Britton. She attended Amarillo City College, Pasadena City College and the University of Nebraska.

She worked as a surgical nurse out of high school and later in the accounting field.

Pat met her husband, Hershel Brewer, through her older brother in 1959. After Hershel returned from serving in the Navy, he and Pat started dating and were married in 1967.

Hershel and Patricia, or "Tuffy" as he called her, moved to California in 1969 to pursue a life together. In 1972, they moved to Santa Barbara, where they have lived ever since.

Pat dedicated her time to raising her boys as a stay-at-home mom during the boys' earlier years. While raising their two boys, Thadeus and Charles, Pat and Hershel forged a strong partnership in marriage, church and business. During her life, Pat worked alongside Hershel in the family mortgage and real estate business, serving as an officer and a director for Mortgage Funding and CalLoan Corp. Her strong work ethic and even stronger love for God and her family provides a wonderful example of a beautiful Christian woman to all who knew her.

During her life and after her passing, the most common description of Pat was that "she is the strongest woman I have ever known.” She was a woman who loved God and her life was a witness of His love for her. She lived her life in such a way that always made time for others, valuing relationships above all. Those who knew her saw a woman who suffered much physically, but had the character of Job. She never complained and was forever grateful for whatever time she could spend with her loved ones.

In more recent years, the time spent with her grandchildren would always bring her joy. She trusted that God knew what He was doing through her, and she was determined to stay out of His way. Although she has left a huge gap in the lives of many, her legacy will be felt forever.

Pat is survived by her husband, Hershel Brewer; her mother, Mildred Ellerd; sons Thadeus Brewer and wife Sarah and Charles Brewer and wife Natalie; six grandchildren, Tyler, Shelby, Alexis, Samantha, Madison and Skylar; Hershel's son, Jerry Griffin, and wife Rosalinda and their children, Hershel and Valeria; as well as numerous close aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road in Santa Barbara, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity, church, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or the Cancer Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.