Mental Wellness Center’s Patricia Collins-Day Appointed to California State Rehabilitation Council

On Tuesday, Gov. Jerry Brown announced his appointment of Patricia Collins-Day to the California State Rehabilitation Council.

Collins-Day works as chief operating officer of the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara. Council members are appointed by the governor from around the state and have diverse professional expertise in disabilities that may affect workers. The council influences public employment services policy and creates opportunities for people with disabilities to work in California. The appointments are for three-year terms.

Collins-Day has been chief operating officer at the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County since 1994. She is a member of Mental Health America, Mental Health Association in California, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Santa Barbara Human Resources Association, and Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce. Collins-Day holds a Master of Science degree in Quality Assurance Health Care from California State University, Dominguez Hills. Collins-Day brings valuable professional expertise in psychiatric disability and recovery to her newly appointed position.

The California State Rehabilitation Council states that its mission, “in partnership with the California Department of Rehabilitation, is to ensure that all Californians with disabilities are represented, informed and empowered; receive necessary, sufficient and timely individualized services; and that these services are excellent and lead to meaningful employment.” The council consists of a 16-person membership interested in and representative of Californians with a wide range of disabilities. The council meets a minimum of four times each year.

As chief operating officer of the Mental Wellness Center, Collins-Day supervises the Employment Services program, which focuses on mental health recovery related to employment. A dedicated team of employees and interns assists job seekers with mental health needs to find competitive employment that suits their interests and skills, with the level of professional support needed to make those goals a reality. Job seekers receive one-on-one help to find, get, and keep work in the community. The program also provides local businesses with a talented labor pool and support services to assist with staffing needs.

Job seekers with mental health needs are encouraged to contact the local Department of Rehabilitation at 805.560.8130 for a referral to the Mental Wellness Center’s Employment Services. Department of Rehabilitation staff will refer you to Employment Services after meeting with you and assessing your needs. Businesses interested in building and keeping a diverse and strong workforce may contact the Mental Wellness Center directly at 805.884.8440 and request Employment Services.

The Mental Wellness Center offers programs in recovery, education, and family services to residents of Santa Barbara County. To find out more, click here, email a request to [email protected] or call 805.884.8440.

— Barbara Schreibke represents the Mental Wellness Center.