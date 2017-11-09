Patricia Keelean to Lead Community Action Commission

Community Action Commission (CAC) of Santa Barbara County has named Patricia Keelean as its executive director. Keelean brings some 27 years of nonprofit management experience to her new post.

She has worked in a variety of environments including Community Action, early intervention and prevention services, child welfare/therapeutic foster care, community-based services, substance abuse prevention and youth services.

Recognized as a values-driven leader, CAC reports Keelean has a proven track record of implementing innovative, results-oriented initiatives.

She has a master’s degree in counseling from Clemson University, is a National Certified Master R.O.M.A trainer for the Results-Oriented Management and Accountability process for community action agencies, and is a Pathways to Excellence Peer Reviewer.

Keelean said she is excited to build on the legacy of Fran Forman, former executive director, who served the agency for five years as the Children’s Services director and another 12 years as executive director before leaving to move closer to her family.

During Forman’s tenure, CAC greatly expanded its Head Start program, created new programs for at-risk teens, expanded facilities for seniors, and increased program services to families in crisis, as well as those that support first-generation college-bound youth.

Under Forman’s direction, CAC assumed the operation of 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County, a vital helpline for anyone seeking information on health and human services.

“I am so honored to join the CAC team, an organization with a long, rich history of providing exceptional services to low-income people in the community," Keelean said. "Our mission is to create opportunities for Santa Barbara families to achieve stability.

"Moving forward, we want to continue focusing on building community partnerships; finding new ways to work together to lift people out of poverty by giving them the education and skills they need to find a job, manage their lives and support their families,” she said.

Keelean has moved from Florida to add her support to efforts locally.

CAC is a private nonprofit that leverages support for Santa Barbara County families through government contracts, grants and private funding.

— Judith Monte for Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.