Patricia Kistler Inducted as President of Rotary Club of Carpinteria

Patricia Kistler was inducted as the 2014-15 president of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria (Noon) on June 26.

She has been a member of the club for more than five years, and has developed three free lending library projects in rural Panama, which were funded by Rotary District grants.

Kistler recently stepped down as the 2013 president for the Chambers of Commerce Alliance, which includes chambers located throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

She currently works as the government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Kistler has six children, 12 grandchildren, and has lived with her husband, Dave, in Goleta since 1988.