Patricia Kruse Named Women’s Auxiliary Chair for Music Academy of the West

By Ana Papakhian for the Music Academy of the West | July 14, 2015 | 3:44 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West is pleased to announce that Patricia Kruse is now serving as the new Women’s Auxiliary chair.

Kruse
Patricia Kruse

She takes the helm this summer to lead one of the largest and most successful supporting volunteer organizations of Santa Barbara. The auxiliary’s fundraising efforts generate net proceeds exceeding $200,000 annually to help support the full-scholarship program at the academy. The scholarships enable 140 outstanding fellows from around the world to study in Santa Barbara each summer.

The academy’s Women’s Auxiliary chair also serves as a member of the academy’s Board of Directors during her term.

“We are delighted with this appointment," President/CEO Scott Reed said. "Patricia is a dynamic leader with a great passion for our program.”

Academy board chair Margaret Cafarelli added, “The women of the auxiliary provide vital talent and resource that supports the academy year-round.”

Kruse has also participated in the Music Academy’s Compeer program that connects academy fellows to the community.

“I am honored to take on this role working with hundreds of volunteers,” she said.

Kruse is an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara arts community. She is the current Music Academy of the West Women's Auxiliary chair, as well as a member of the Council of Contributors and a former Summer Festival Compeer. She was most recently vice chair of the academy's Women's Auxiliary.

She has served on the Docent Council and Women's Board at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and is a community volunteer for the Braille Institute Auxiliary and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Board.

Past volunteer commitments have included positions as Docent and Council President for the J. Paul Getty Museum, as well as an affiliate of the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Westside Committee).

Kruse and her husband, Peter, raised their five children in Los Angeles before moving to Santa Barbara in 1998. She is a graduate of UCLA.

— Ana Papakhian is the vice president of marketing and communications for the Music Academy of the West.

