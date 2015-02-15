Patricia Louise Olesen of Buellton

Posted on February 15, 2015 | 5:13 p.m.

Source: Olesen Family

Patricia Louise Olesen (Wade), Dad’s partner in business and in love, died February 12, 2015, as the sunrise filled her room with light.

Pat moved to Buellton following her marriage to Svend in 1949. In October 2014, they celebrated their 65th anniversary. They created Olesen & Son Masonry, with Svend providing the hands-on work and Pat managing all financial tasks until her stroke in 2006.

She was a vital member of the founding group that built the hospital in the valley in 1964. Pat was an active leader in the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Club and Scouts and was a 4-H parent while her children were growing up.

Born in Santa Barbara and a proud Santa Barbara High Dons graduate, Class of 1948, she was active in G.A.A., A Cappella and Girls Ensemble. Pat worked as a switchboard operator during high school.

She worked at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, where she met Svend as he recuperated from a tractor accident. That began a career in the medical field, working in the office of the Solvang Medical Clinic with Drs. VanValin, Barranco and Pedersen in the 1950s and ’60s.

Admired and loved by her children, Karen (Lynne), Brian (Laura) and Shirley (Glenn). Beloved by her grandchildren, Abby (Ricardo), Maggie (James), Eva, Cory and Lisa; and her great-grandchildren, Eden, Malachy, Ajani and Ozara. Pat also leaves behind loving sister-in-law Ruth Harrison, cousins, nieces and nephews here and in Denmark, and many dear friends.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Solvang Friendship House and the direct-care providers at Atterdag. We appreciated the support and guidance from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you continue Pat’s love of birds with Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network or, in gratitude for all they have provided over the many years, contributions to Solvang Friendship House, Atterdag Village of Solvang (formerly Solvang Lutheran Home) or any charitable group of your choice.

Services will be held at 11 a.m.​ February 28​, 2015,​ at Bethania Evangelical Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road​ in Solvang. A reception with light lunch at the Parish Hall will follow. Interment will be private.